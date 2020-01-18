One Indian soldier killed, several injured in Drass avalanche

January 17, 2020

Leh, January 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian soldier was killed and several others were injured in an avalanche in Drass area of Ladakh region. A massive avalanche engulfed an Indian Army camp at Mushkoo valley in Drass. Several soldiers were rescued from beneath the snow. The injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where one of them identified as Dharmendra Singh succumbed. The rescue operation was still going on when last reports came in.

