One killed in massive snow avalanche in South Kashmir

Srinagar, March 28, 2023 (PPI-OT): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one person in a snow avalanche in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district, today. Officials told the media that a massive snow avalanche hit the Sinthan top area of the district resulting into the death of a JCB driver, while several injuries have been reported from the spot.

They said, the deceased driver was identified as Javed Ahmed Zagoo, a resident of Dessu in Larnoo area of the district. They added that a massive rescue operation is underway at the area.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org