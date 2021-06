QUETTA:Unidentified armed men shot dead one person and injured another in Sariab Mill area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to rescue sources, one person was gunned down and another injured in Sariab Mill area of Quetta. The deceased, identified as Takari Hamza Ababaki, 40, son of Amir Bakhsh, and injured were shifted to Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Quetta.

The body was handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated.