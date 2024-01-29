One more youngester falls prey to old rivalry in Shikarpur dist

SHIKARPUR: Old rivalry claimed one more precious life in the jurisdiction of Karan Sharif Police Station in Shikarpur district on Sunday.

According to a police report, the old tribal clash between two rival groups of Sundrani and Brohi communities took place after some interval as armed men opened fires on their enemy groups men at village Shadi Khan Sundrani. As a result, a youth, Ali Hassan Sundrani, working in his agricultural field died.

While receiving the information, area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital for Medico Legal formalities.

SSP Shikarpur Dr Muhammad Imran Khan took the notice of murder and directed the ASP City Muhammad Usman Khan, DSP Garhiyaseen and other police to arrest the involved culprits without any delay.

The police investigation into the matter was in process, police added. No FIR was registered till late evening.