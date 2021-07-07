One person shot and injured near Sibi

District
PPI News Agency

SIBI: One person was shot and injured when he offered resistance to the robbers during snatching of his motorcycle near Tali Road area within the precincts of Sibi police station on Tuesday.

According to levies force, unidentified robbers shot and injured one person, Lal Muhammad, when he offered them resistance during the robbery near Tali Road area within the jurisdiction of Sibi police station.

The injured was referred to Quetta after providing initial treatment at Civil Hospital Sibi. Further investigation was underway by levies force.

