One person shot and injured near Sibi

According to levies force, unidentified robbers shot and injured one person, Lal Muhammad, when he offered them resistance during the robbery near Tali Road area within the jurisdiction of Sibi police station.

The injured was referred to Quetta after providing initial treatment at Civil Hospital Sibi. Further investigation was underway by levies force.