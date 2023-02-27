Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has said the online fingerprints biometric would be mandatory for Hajj pilgrims this year as well.

This was informed at a meeting of the Ministry in Islamabad on the use of ‘Saudi Visa Bio-Application’, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. The Religious Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson said the instructions for using this mobile application would be available on the ministry’s website and social media. He said the hand or finger handicapped persons will have to upload computerized medical certificate of the authorized doctor.