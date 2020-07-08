Online national survey of corona tested people launched

July 8, 2020

KARACHI:The pandemic of Coronavirus is increasing at an alarming rate throughout the world. The COVID-19 is an ongoing global outbreak that has been declared as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO and is considered as the biggest public health challenge the world has faced in recent memory.

Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) in collaboration with Health Research Advisory Board (HealthRAB) and National Institute of Health launched an online survey for the people tested for COVID-19 with PCR in Pakistan.

The purpose of this online survey is to understand the symptomatology of this disease in relation to age, gender, and comorbidities; course of disease with its complications; the psychological impact of the disease on various age groups; and ultimate outcomes of the disease.

The launch ceremony was graced by the virtual presence of Prof Afzal Mian President, PIMA who stressed the importance of research during the pandemic, and said that since the outbreak, thousands of researches have been conducted to understand and control the spread of this virus.

He added that there is much about this pandemic that is still unknown and a lot of research is required to fully understand this virus. He appreciated PIMA, HealthRAB, and NIH for their efforts in launching this survey.

Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed General Secretary, Health RAB, and Dr Naveed Butt Member Central Executive Body, PIMA Women Wing highlighted the main objectives of the survey. Dr Mumtaz Ali Khan Senior Scientific Officer, NIH shared the current COVID-19 statistics including the number of cases along with the number of PCR tests done, and testing facilities in Pakistan.

Prof Amtullah Zarreen Ex-President, PIMA and Member Central Executive Body, PIMA Women Wing discussed the association of COVID-19 with pregnancy, and Prof. Abdul Basit (Vice Chairman, HealthRAB) explained the impact of comorbidities on COVID-19 along with the treatment options. At the end of the press conference, the guests launched the survey, followed by the Q and A session.

