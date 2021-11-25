Online visa facility will promote tourism in the country: Rashid

Islamabad, November 25, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed has said online visa application facility will not only promote tourism in Pakistan but also highlight positive image of the country. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of up-graded online visa system in Islamabad, he said easy access to visa will also augment the economic activities.

The Minister said since launch of online system in 2019, more than six hundred thousand applications have been received so far. The up-gradation has now linked the online visa system with Mobile app which can be used on smart phone and tablet.

