National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area plays its best card to optimize the business environment "Return power to enterprises", "Everyone is a business commissioner and an ambassador"… Recently, National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area plays its best card by issuing the National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Special Action Plan for 'Improving Business Environment' and National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Appraisal Plan for 'Returning Power to Enterprises' in hopes of comprehensively improving the business environment, fully stimulating the market vitality and social creativity, implementing Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Prefecture's and Nanning's requirements to deepen the reform of government functions and the work deployment of taking the 100-day actions to optimize the business environment, and embodying National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area's resolution and strength to refine its business environment.

Let Enterprises Be the Judge

National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area released the National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Special Action Plan for ‘Improving Business Environment’ and National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Appraisal Plan for ‘returning power to enterprises’ on September 2. On the same day, the first special seminar on “business environment improvement” was held to unify thoughts and reach consensus, on which several “highlights” of the two documents became focus of the discussion. In particular, the initiative to “return power to enterprises” has stirred up extensive response.

“Only enterprises can be the judge of the business environment. We have to abandon the ‘self-appraisal’ mode and let enterprises be the judge. Their comments would be an impetus urging leaders and employees to continue enhancing services and work efficiency,” said He Shanghan, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area.

How to “return power to enterprises”? Quarterly appraisal will be organized for enterprises to rate relevant departments at varying scales — “satisfied”, “moderately satisfied” and “dissatisfied”, covering the service attitude, efficiency and quality.

The appraisal results affect not only the “reputation”, but also the “position”. “We will issue notice of criticism to personnel involved for the first time below the required standard, have admonition talk with them for the second time, and dismiss or transfer them from their work upon verification of the HR Department for the third time. Through shift in mechanism, we try to urge leaders to redouble efforts to better serve the enterprises,” said He Shanghan.

Continuous “Improvement” of Business Environment

National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area has spotlighted pain points of business development and continuously deepened the reform of government functions in recent years, from the establishment of Guangxi’s first and the nation’s third administrative approval bureau to the creation of the motherly service brand, endeavoring to offer investors and enterprises the optimum services, greatest support and best conditions.

Fast and efficient administrative approval: we offer 6 types of customized approval services, including policy training, integrated approval, one-chain approval, one visit in advance, major permit consultation and “concierge-like” services; upgrade the “government support policy” window to “policy fulfillment service” window to collectively handle policy-related matters and ensure effective implementation of preferential policies for enterprises; and advance the implementation of projects by enabling “construction as soon as obtaining land permit”.

Offer thoughtful and quality services: we’ve formulated “enterprise-specific policy”, financial incentives and supporting policies to promote the quality development of the industry. By the end of August, 81 sub-enterprises have received financial supports worth over RMB60mln, and support funds totaling RMB39.0264mln have been allocated. In accordance with the “one project, one leader, one team, and thorough fulfillment” project promotion mechanism, leaders of the Party Working Committee and Management Committee have led teams to survey major projects in their jurisdictions and offered on-site services to coordinate and address the difficulties encountered during the project construction in planning, financing and recruitment, so as to facilitate project progress.

Attract investment in a pragmatic and targeted way: we aim at optimizing and upgrading the park economy, and promoting the integrated development of the electronic information, biomedicine, and airport-side industries. Through innovation of policies, platforms and services, we effectively reduced enterprise development costs and their development obstacles. National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Investment Service Co., Ltd. is founded to build a professional investment promotion team.

“We will continue to drive innovation and deepen reforms. Through the ‘business environment improvement’ special actions, we seek to better unify the thoughts, concentrate the power, reform the approval, improve the approval services, and fulfill the policy commitment faster,” remarked Li Tianhuan, director of Administrative Approval Bureau of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area.

The Confidence of Resident Enterprises Boosted

“Enterprises are the best judge of the business environment. I appreciate the initiative to ‘return power to enterprises’,” said Wei Tianbao, General Manager of Huluwa Guangxi Weiwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Thanks to the support of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area, it takes Guangxi Weiwei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. only more than one year to pass the GNP certification and put into production from the commencement.

Wei Tianbao gave profuse praise to the business environment fostered by National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area, who also organized a special meeting and managed to prepare all materials Huluwa Group needed for its IPO application this year within one month. Thanks to the great support, Huluwa Group successfully pass the IPO review.

“As I see it, one of the important criteria for judging the business environment is whether it boosts the development of resident enterprises. With the full unveiling of benefits from our Phase I Project, our group has decided to invest another RMB250mln to build the Phase II Project and to locate our best asset here: Huluwa Intelligent Liquid Manufacturing Center. So to say, this place has become a crucial node of our group’s national strategic layout,” said Wei Tianbao.

According to Lei Zhen, General Manager of Nanning Tengke Baodi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., “The appraisal will definitely ameliorate the business environment of National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area and boost our confidence to further expand our business here.”

Source: National Nanning Economic & Technological Development Area Management Committee

