Only Modi can celebrate, award defeat: Farrukh 

Islamabad, November 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed surprise over giving award to the Indian pilot Abhinandan, whose plane was shot down by Pakistan Air Force in February 2019 while intruding into Pakistani airspace.

In a tweet, Farrukh Habib said only Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can celebrate and award defeat. Tagging the news item from an Indian news agency about awarding Vir Chakra by Indian regime to the disgraced Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan, he said Modi is living in a fool’s paradise.

