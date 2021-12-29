Opening of concerned branches for collection of Government Receipts/ Duties/ taxes on 30th and 31st December, 2021

Karachi, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 8:00 P.M. and 10:00 P.M. on 30th and 31st December, 2021 respectively. Accordingly, NIFT has been advised to arrange a special clearing at 8:00 P.M. on 31st December, 2021 (Friday) for same day clearing of payment instruments.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on 31st December, 2021 (Friday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by NIFT.

