National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Opening of tourism, various sectors of business is welcome development: Shibli Faraz

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says opening of tourism and various sectors of business is a welcome development. In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful. He said the world has admired our government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner