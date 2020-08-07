Opening of tourism, various sectors of business is welcome development: Shibli Faraz

August 7, 2020

Islamabad, August 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says opening of tourism and various sectors of business is a welcome development. In a tweet, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful. He said the world has admired our government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.

