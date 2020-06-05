Operation underway to control locust in country: Fakhar

June 5, 2020

Islamabad, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam says operation is in full swing to control locust in various parts of the country. Giving a media briefing regarding locust situation in Rawalpindi today, he said state of the art equipment has been imported from China to control the pest which also includes drones for spraying. He said micron sprayers from a UK based firm will arrive soon which will help clear large swathes of territory from the pest.

The Minister said most of the crop munching bugs in various districts is a residue from the last year’s locust attack that survived and thrived due to favourable conditions. He said there are reports of new swarms of locust from East Africa that will invade countries in its traditional migratory path.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the government is aware of the problems being faced by farmers and will assist them in all possible ways. He said Ministries of Information and National Food Security as well as ISPR have launched awareness campaign to sensitize the farmers about the issue. He said provincial governments are also working round the clock to control the menace.

