Operations against illegal trawling to continue

QUETTA: Operation of Fisheries Department and patrolling team against illegal trawling in the coastal belt of Balochistan would continue.

Patrolling team of Fisheries Department captured one trawler hunting illegally in the coastal belt of Pasni, it was stated by Director General, Fisheries, Mir Saifullah Khetran while talking to media here on Tuesday. He said that illegal trawling in the coastal belt of the province would not be left at any cost, adding that operation against illegal trawling in the coastal belt of Balochistan would continue.

He further stated that one trawler engaged in illegal fishing in Pasni was caught, seizing large quantity of hunted fish, adding that FIR of the incident had been lodged. Khetran urged fishermen to extend support to the government to halt illegal fishing in the coastal belt of Balochistan.