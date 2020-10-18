Opposition Gathered to Protect their Vested Interests: Shibli

Islamabad, October 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said there was nothing in the national interest in Gujranwala show by the rival opposition parties having different personal agenda. Talking to a private news channel, he said there was also no unity, faith and discipline in the opposition’s flopped show. Comparing the opposition’s campaign with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s sit-ins and public processions, the Minister said that Imran Khan was leading a popular mass movement due to his national agenda, which was also in the interest of the people and the country.

Shibli Faraz said that the opposition’s show in Gujranwala was flopped despite holding it in the hometown of Nawaz Sharif’s in-laws and stronghold of the PML-N. He said the speakers used derogatory language in the public gathering aiming to create provocation and political anarchy in the country.

