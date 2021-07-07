Opposition, including PDM, will wage struggle for Balochistan rights: JUI-F MNA

QUETTA: MNA Moulana Abdul Wasey, Provincial Ameer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, said Tuesday that JUI-F and other opposition parties, including the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), would jointly wage struggle for the rights of Balochistan.

Talking to different delegations who called on him here today, he said that the present selected rulers, who had lapsed Rs40 billion rather than utilizing the lapsed amount for the development of Balochistan, were responsible for the backwardness of Balochistan.

He added that the visit of Prime Minister to Gwadar was tantamount to hoodwinking the people. He added that the government of Jam Kamal Khan had completely failed to run the affairs of government, adding that the selected Chief Minister did not had the authority to run the affairs of the province.

He said that crushing defeat would be inflicted on those forces in the next election. Moulana said that the law and order situation in the province was deteriorating, but the government was taking no steps to stop the occurrence of target killing and kidnapping for ransom.