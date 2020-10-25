Opposition Parties Doing Negative Politics to Hide Corruption: Shibli

Islamabad, October 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition parties are doing negative politics by levelling baseless allegations against the government to hide their corruption. Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government of PML-N has ruined the national institutions while the incumbent government is revamping and restructuring them.

The Minister said the government is also effectively working to resolve all issues including bringing down inflation to provide relief to the common man. He said the PML-N has nothing to do with democracy as their leaders are involved in massive corruption and now are absconders. Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties will not succeed in concealing their corruption and escaping from the accountability process.

