Opposition’s no-trust move will face failure: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticized opposition’s move for no-trust and said that they could not even prove their majority in Senate.

Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister expressed that no-trust move will face the failure. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow will be a game changer and it will strengthen Pakistan’s relations with Russia.

He said Imran Khan’s voice is powerful and his opinion on Islamophobia and region is heard worldwide. Responding to a question on local bodies elections in Jhelum, he expressed hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will clean sweep in the coming local bodies elections.