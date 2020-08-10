Organization of Consular Camp in Brisbane

August 10, 2020

Canberra, August 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commission for Pakistan organized a Consular Camp in Brisbane at the Browns Plains Centre on Saturday and Sunday 8-9 August 2020. The basic aim of the consular camp was to provide consular services to the Pakistan community living in and in the surrounding regions of Brisbane at their doorstep. The prevailing Covid-19 situation and related travel and social bans/ restrictions had made it difficult for the community to travel all the way from Queensland to our Missions in Australia for processing of their consular documents. It was therefore the community’s earnest desire that the consular team from Canberra should visit Brisbane and establish a consular camp. The following services were provided to the community:

a. Attestation of documents and Power of Attorney

b. Receipt of application for Child Registration, Police Clearance, Driving License



c. Receipt of Visa application

A large number of community members visited the Consular Camp to avail the above-mentioned consular services. The community members thanked the Government for taking the best care of them in the most pro-active way during these challenging and harsh times and applauded the High Commission for having organized the Consular Camp which was one of their pressing demand.

