Organization of Consular Camp in Darwin

Canberra, July 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):The High Commission for Pakistan organized a Consular Camp in Darwin on 26 June 2021. The aim of the camp was to provide consular services to the Pakistani community living in Darwin specifically and in Northern Territory Generally. The following services were provided to the community:

Attestation of documents and Power of Attorney.

Receipt of application for Child Registration,

Submission of applications for Police Clearance Certificates and

Verification of Driving License.

The Consular Camp was visited by sizable number of Pakistani community to avail the above-mentioned consular services. This was the first ever consular camp in Darwin which is almost 4000 km distance from the High Commission. The community members expressed their deep appreciation for the High Commission to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

