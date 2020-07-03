Orphan boy protests for return of occupied property

July 3, 2020

Larkana:An 11-year orphan boy Shafiq-ur-Rahman Chandio held a protest demonstration here at Jinnah Bagh Friday along with his maternal uncles and other relatives against the forcible occupation of his ancestral property allegedly by his five uncles.

He told newsmen that his father Abdul Ghaffar Chandio was poisoned after a conspiracy allegedly by his uncles Jabbar Chandio, Bashir Chandio, Noor Chandio, Aijaz Chandio, Wahab Chandio and step-mother Khanzadi over property issue on 7th November 2016 but Warah police did not lodge the case.

He said after the murder, his uncle Jabbar Chandio got married with his step-mother Khanzadi. He said his five uncles forcibly occupied his father’s property which included 50 acres of agricultural land, seven cars, seven wagons, a plot measuring over 5000 sq. ft, one residential house, and six shops.

He said: “Since then I am running from pillar to post to get back my entire property which is my right but nobody is either listening or help him. He said his father had three wives and ‘I am his only son from all of them’. He said his influential uncles were constantly threatening him that they would kill him one day. He appealed to DIGP Larkana and SSP Kambar-Shahdadkot to take notice of the issue and get him back all his property.

Related Posts