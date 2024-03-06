Outgoing Senators call for strengthening democratic norms

ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Senators on Wednesday called for further strengthening the democratic norms and joint efforts to steer the country out of economic crises.

In her farewell speech, Dr Mehr Taj Roghani stressed the need for adopting austerity measures to curtail expenditure of the country.

She said that there should be a complete ban on free petrol, electricity and other facilities being provided to the high officials.

Maula Bakhsh Chandio emphasized that bitterness of past should be set aside to move forward and put the country on the path of development and prosperity. He also thanked the media for highlighting and supporting his role during the tenure.

Speaking on a point of order, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed emphasized the need for enhancing trade and economic relations with the neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

He said a trade delegation of Afghanistan’s business community is visiting Pakistan nowadays. He said we should listen to their concerns to remove bottlenecks in way of trade between the two countries. The House has been adjourned to meet again tomorrow (Thursday) at 10:30 am.