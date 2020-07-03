Outsiders living in CHK Nursing Hostel

July 3, 2020

Karachi:The Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) has failed get vacated Nursing Hostel rooms from outsider females, who do not belong to the hospitals.

Senior Staff Nurse at CHK told PPI that half of Nursing Hostel rooms were occupied by females who were working in public and private sector of Karachi city as staff nurses but the hospital administration has unable evacuate these rooms from outsiders.

These powerful outsider nurses have been living in the Nursing Hostel since long with support of some officials of Sindh Health Department. The majority of outsiders women are working as staff nurses in private sector hospitals on handsome salaries but they are also availing government accommodation free of cost.

Ironically, staff nurses and nursing students studying in Nursing Institute of CHK have been facing hardship due to unavailability of rooms of hostel. Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Noor Muhammad Soomro was not available for comments.

