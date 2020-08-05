Over 1.8 million animals vaccinated in Sindh: Report

August 5, 2020

KARACHI:Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department provided vaccination, medical and other facilities to over 2.14 million animals across the province during the month of July.

According to a report presented to Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, 227 relief camps have been set up in 26 districts where more than 200 veterinary doctors and more than 400 veterinary paramedical staff have been deployed.

The report said that over 876,000 large animals and more than 1 million small animals were vaccinated, while medical facilities were provided to about 56,000 small and large animals. Pitafi said that due to the monsoon rains, full attention was being paid to timely vaccination of animals while awareness among poultry farm owners was also being created to prevent chickens from weather affects.

In this regard, measures are being taken in the best interest of the farmers utilizing all available resources along with the implementation of SOPs issued by the government, said the minister. He said that precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of livestock in spite of the government’s warnings regarding rains.

