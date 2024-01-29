Over 120 million voters to cast their vote for NA, PA elections

ISLAMABAD: Over one hundred and twenty millions eligible voters are all set to cast vote for National Assembly and four Provincial Assemblies on 8th of next month.

The political parties are holding public gatherings in order to win support of voters. Additionally, candidates are participating in corner meetings to engage with the voters. A total of 5,121 candidates are in the race for the National Assembly seats. These include 4,807 male, 312 female and two transgenders.

For the four provincial assemblies, 12,695 candidates are in the field including 12,123 male, 570 women and two transgenders. The elections will be held on two hundred and sixty six general seats of National Assembly and five hundred and ninety three general seats of four provincial assemblies.