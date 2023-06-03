Over 280 killed, around 900 injured in horrifying triple train crash in Odisha

Balasore, June 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):At least 288 people were killed and about 900 injured in a horrific triple train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. The train crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, around 7 pm on Friday.

An official said that several coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. He said, these derailed coaches collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too.

A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash.

