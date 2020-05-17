Over 500 ventilators preserved in NDMA’s warehouse: Spokesman

May 17, 2020

Islamabad, May 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): More than five hundred ventilators have been preserved in the warehouse of National Disaster Management Authority as strategic reserves, to be delivered to provinces according to their needs. This was stated by NDMA spokesman in a statement in Islamabad on Sunday. He said sufficient ventilators are available in Sindh as per needs of COVID-19 patients in the province. The spokesman said the NDMA is also providing assistance to all provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on behalf of the federation.

