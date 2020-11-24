Over dozen NICVD employees contract COVID-19 in a week

KARACHI:The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has launched screening of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and administrative officials after reporting of over a dozen coronavirus positive cases in a week.

Spokesperson, NICVD, while talking to PPI, said Tuesday that more than 12 employees of NICVD, including doctors, nurses, paramedics and others, had been tested positive for COVID-19 in a week. He informed that corona was spreading in different wards of the hospital, therefore, the administration had started screening of staff to control its further prevalence.

He further informed that majority of corona affected staff had been isolated at their homes but some had been admitted to the hospital. He said that the healthcare workers had been instructed to strictly follow implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during duty hours.

The spokesperson said that 12-bedded Corona Ward was also functional in NICIVD where eight to 10 corona patients had been admitted with other cardiac ailments.