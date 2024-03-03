Over five thousand Afghanis return to homeland

ISLAMABAD: Over five thousand Afghan nationals returned to their country over the last one week as repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland continued on Sunday.

According to the latest statistics, 5033 illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country from February 25 till March 2, taking the total number of returned immigrants to 503,261.

Over 217 families including 1573 men, 1048 women and 2412 children returned to Afghanistan in 204 vehicles.

Earlier, 233 Afghan nationals were sent to Afghanistan via the Torkham border.

According to details, a total of 6623 migrants were sent to Afghanistan, and another 5299 immigrants from Pakhtunkhwa, 138 from Islamabad, 1152 from Punjab, and 34 from Azad Kashmir were sent to Afghanistan.

So far, more than five hundred three thousand Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.