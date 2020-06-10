Over Rs120b disbursed among deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): More than 120 billion rupees have so far been disbursed among over 99,34,000 deserving people across the country under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, over 52 billion rupees have been distributed among over 4.3 million people in Punjab and over 36 billion rupees among over three million people in Sindh, over 22 billion rupees among over 1.8 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about six billion rupees among 4,88,000 people in Balochistan, over two billion rupees among 1,71,000 people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 870 million rupees among 69,000 people in Gilgit-Baltistan and 530 million rupees were disbursed among over 43,000 people in Islamabad.

