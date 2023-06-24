Overseas Pakistanis are most valuable asset of country: Tarar

Islamabad, June 24, 2023 (PPI-OT):Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar says that state interests should be prioritized over political affiliations. The Law Minister made these remarks during meeting with the Congress leaders, senior State Department officials and Pakistani community leaders in Washington DC. Azam Nazir Tarar said that overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset of the country who has always responded to the voice of the motherland in every difficulty time. He said Pakistan is our identity and we are the guardians of its dignity.

Talking to the Pakistani community leaders and dignitaries belonging to different political parties, the Law Minister said that unfortunately, some elements are trying to divide the overseas Pakistani community. He strongly condemned the sad incidents took place on May 9 and said nobody can even think about the desecration of his country's institutions. He said actions are being taken against those who damaged the state property and such miscreants would be brought to justice.

Talking about various suggestions given by overseas members and ensuring their participation in the political process, the Law Minister said that it is the right of overseas Pakistanis to participate in the political process. He said that various proposals are under consideration regarding giving the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and their representation, but consensus of all political forces in this regard will help in adopting a better strategy.

