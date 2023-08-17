Packages Limited Board Meeting to Review Half-Year Financials Amid Closed Period

Karachi, Packages Limited has announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to convene a meeting on August 25, 2023, both at the company's Lahore headquarters and via Zoom. The primary agenda of the meeting includes the review of the company's condensed interim financial statements (unaudited) for the half-year and quarter ending June 30, 2023, and potential declarations of entitlement.

Closed Period Announcement:

In compliance with Clause 5.6.4 of the PSX Rule Book, the company has declared a "Closed Period" from August 18, 2023, to August 25, 2023, encompassing both dates. During this period, no Director, CEO, or Executive is allowed to participate in any direct or indirect dealings involving the shares of Packages Limited. This restriction will remain in effect until the financial information under consideration is publicly disclosed.

This meeting and adherence to the closed period reflect the company's commitment to transparency, compliance, and effective decision-making while ensuring all stakeholders are informed promptly and accurately.

