PACRA Assigns Initial Project Grading to Oasis Park Residencia

Lahore, April 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): The grading denotes prospects of execution of the real estate project as per plan and the ability to transfer the possession as per defined terms. The Project “Oasis Park Residencia” is first venture of the BRB Properties started in FY18 and will be completed in June’25 as per agreed terms with Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Currently the Project is in developmental phase. BRB Properties shows strong commitment towards the Project and has already obtained complete spectrum of approvals. The business profile of the Project is improving as the Project is gaining attraction from the community.

Marketing and sales partner is Zameen.com. As of Mar’21 the Company has already sold more than 50% of bungalows and recorded sales revenue of PKR 217mln in 1st half of FY21. With this increased sales, liquidity of the Company has improved (cash and bank balance as at end Dec’20 PKR 222mln; June’20 PKR 4.9mln). The Company is expecting rise in the saleable values, the average price of each bungalow is around PKR 15mln to PKR17mln. In FY20 revenue recorded at PKR ~137mln (FY19: PKR 36mln) a rise of 278%. FCFO stood at PKR 11mln in absolute terms.

The financial risk profile remain subject to mobilization of customer advances. The BRB Properties has acquired the facility of PKR 500mln from Meezan Bank Ltd under Musharaka agreement at KIBOR plus 250bps. The available credit line is a cushion, though the management has not intend to leverage the balance sheet for this project, as mostly internal cash flows will take care of development cost. Payment of tax liability related to assets declared under Tax amnesty scheme might potentially effect the timely delivery of Project.

Any further notice related to deferment granted remains critical for the project grading (expired on November 13, 2020). The land bank left from the residential Project would provide strength to the developer. The corporate structure of the developer is aligned with the assigned grading. The grading is dependent on management’s ability to complete the Project within defined parameters, any material deviation in plan, impacting risk profile of the company, will be negative.

