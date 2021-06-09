PACRA Assigns Initial Rating to TPL Trakker Limited – Sukuk

Lahore, June 07, 2021 (PPI-OT):The ratings incorporate TPL Trakker’s prominent position in Pakistan’s tracking industry, emanating from its multifaceted product portfolio and sanguine technology infrastructure. As diversity becomes inevitable to sustain in its operating segment, the Company is gradually shifting towards business avenues that are more beneficial for company’s growth. The new segments have already achieved above par results, however, incremental yet consistent cash flows remain pivotal.

The Company has acquired majority stake in Trakker Middle East LLC, with a view to enhance its presence in the Middle East market. Post-merger, TPL Maps and TPL Rupiya into TPL Trakker, the mapping division and locations based Services (LBS) has progressed significantly. Moreover, the Company stands as a public listed company since Aug’20. Underpinning the IPO, was the Privately Placed Commercial Paper (PPCP) which is now completely paid off. Lately, the Company added a Sukuk (PKR 1,250mln) to its liquid profile of which first principal repayment falls due by end of this ongoing year (CY21), therefore the pressure on the liquid profile in the shorter horizon appears manageable.

The Company continues to face the pressure of high finance cost on account of its leveraged book, resulting in an overall bottom-line loss by the end 9MFY21. The situation accumulates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the country which has led to severe economic disruption and demand deceleration. Currently, the Company’s financial risk profile exhibits improved interest and debt coverages alongside capital structure and cash conversion cycles, endurance of which is necessitated.

The ratings are dependent upon the strength of the underlying security of the instrument. The instrument is secured through a tiered security structure. Apart from the ‘Hypo’ charges, additional charge is placed on the TPL Corp Limited’s long term investment of upto PKR 1,500mln(~17M ordinary shares of TPL Insurance Limited and 100M ordinary shares of TPL Life Insurance Limited). In addition to this, specific comfort to the assigned ratings is being drawn from the inclusion of pre default mechanism, comprising a facility payment account and facility service reserve account in which one instalment will be maintained.

