PACRA Assigns Initial Ratings to Flow Petroleum (Private) Limited

Lahore, June 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):The ratings incorporate the steady growth of Flow Petroleum (Pvt.) Ltd in the oil marketing company (OMC) sector. Set up in 2019, it has ~ 18 retail outlets, currently in Punjab. Storage infrastructure, aligned to the current size, has been laid out; the facility is at Faqirabad, Attock (capacity of 1,500 MT) while also utilizing hospitality storages. This will have to be enhanced for growth. The market share is miniscule at the moment, expected to increase, as number of new outlets are underway. This also provides an alternative stream of income, in lieu of joining fee.

The profitability indicators are congruent to the current size, having dependence on the joining fee as well. The company has local supply chain, while ability to procure from the international suppliers is being worked out. Flow Petroleum capitalizes on strong entrepreneurial capital of its sponsors, having significant knowledge in oil trading segment from its sister concern, Aslam Oil Traders. The ratings drive strength from a structured organization and experienced management team.

Flow Petroleum has moderate financial risk profile reflected by adequate leveraging and coverage indicators. Currently, the company has no long-term debt whereas short-term borrowing needs emanate from working capital requirements. The new funding lines are being negotiated. Corporate governance structure needs to be enhanced; the BOD is currently occupied by the sponsors. Up gradation of oversight environment is vital.

The ratings are dependent on Flow Petroleum’s ability to build market penetration. Improvements in Corporate Governance Structure including but not limited to i) induction of a diverse, independent set of individuals as board members and ii) quality external auditors are important. In addition to timely implementation of these initiatives, the ratings are also reliant on the company’s ability to maintain a manageable leverage structure supported by healthy margins.

For more information, contact:

Analyst,

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)

Awami Complex, FB1, Usman Block New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-5869504-6

Fax: +92-42-5830425

Email: hammad.rashid@pacra.com

Website: www.pacra.com

The post PACRA Assigns Initial Ratings to Flow Petroleum (Private) Limited appeared first on Business News Pakistan.