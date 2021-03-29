PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Basfa Textile (Private) Limited

Lahore, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): The ratings reflect the adequate business profile of Basfa Textile (Pvt) Ltd. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of Viscose Yarn and different varieties of cotton yarn. The Company has over the years successfully created its niche market in viscose yarn. The Company being an importer of viscose remains exposed to exchange rate risk. However, the Company was able to pass on the impact of the exchange rate to its customers to an extent. Over the years the Company’s revenue growth pattern has improved but it clocked slightly lesser in FY20 at PKR 2.5bln.

Margins of the Company remained stagnant and the net profit of the Company was also in line with the previous year to clock in at PKR 55mln in FY20. The Company has a strong financial profile characterized by low leveraging and good coverages. The Company has a largely cash-based sales model, which requires less working capital financing. As a result, the Company has a positive room to borrow at net trade assets level depicting adequate ability to borrow, if the need arises.

The outlook of the Company is now ‘stable’ as the company resumed operations and continued its business fundamentals amidst Covid-19. The Rating Watch signifies the prevailing uncertainty due to the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. While the business continues to function, there is need to remain vigilant.

The ratings depend on sustaining operations, profitability, and ensuing cash flows. The governance framework and financial transparency need improvement. At the same time, prudent management of short-term liquidity is considered important. Sustaining business margins while maintaining a strong financial profile remains critical.

