PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Halmore Power Generation Company Limited

Lahore, March 24, 2021 (PPI-OT): Halmore Power Generation Company Limited (Halmore Power) runs a 225MW Combined cycle power plant. The company operates in the regulated power sector. It enjoys sovereign guarantee against receivables from power purchaser – CPPA-G – given adherence to agreed performance benchmarks. The ratings incorporate low operational risk, a result of established performance credentials of GE – the O and M operator.

The company’s financial risk profile is largely dependent on repayment behaviour of the power purchaser. Current borrowings, mainly short-term, reflects the need to bridge the working capital requirements and maintenance of project, because of the mounting receivables of PKR 13,361mln as on Dec’20 (June’20: PKR 11,127mln) and consequent funding thereof from banking lines, there is minimal cushion in the available working capital facilities as it has been highly utilized (i.e. 92%) as at Dec’20, warranting management’s immediate attention.

The company has an outstanding long term project debt of PKR 1,227mln as at end-Dec’ 2020, payable till end of June 2021. Halmore Power, has recently signed the agreement in pursuant to MoU which will improve the liquidity in future, upon receipt of 40% of trade receivables, as first instalment, in the form of cash, PIBs and instrument rest 60% will be paid after 6 months of receipt of first instalment. Further, ROE is reduced to 12% from 15%. In actual the impact of executed agreement is yet to be seen.

Upholding operational performance in line with agreed performance levels would remain a key rating driver. Accumulation of circular debt would pose threat to the company’s ability to continue with this practice. Sustained good financial discipline and upholding strong operational performance in line with agreed performance levels remain important. Any significant increase in overdue receivables, as a result of rise in circular debt, may impact the ratings.

For more information, contact:

Analyst

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)

Awami Complex, FB1, Usman Block New Garden Town,

Lahore – Pakistan

Tel: +9242 586 9504 -6

Fax: +9242 583 0425

Email: hammad.rashid@pacra.com

Web: www.pacra.com

The post PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Halmore Power Generation Company Limited appeared first on Business News Pakistan.