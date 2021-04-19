PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Jhulay Lal Parboiled Rice Mill

Lahore, April 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Rice is among the five major crops of Pakistan and is the second main staple food, after wheat. Both basmati (long, thin and aromatic rice) and non-basmati (long grain white rice – IRRI 6 and IRRI 9) rice are cultivated in Punjab and Sindh, respectively. Rice production grew by ~3%, standing at ~7.4mln MT in FY20. Out of this, ~4.3mln MT is exported to generate ~PKR 320bln revenue. Exports constitute of ~82% non-basmati and ~18% basmati rice. Local consumption includes ~95% of basmati rice and ~5% non-basmati. Post Jul-20, IRRI exports remained stable due to stable demand from African regions – being a necessity grade rice. In 8MFY21, rice exports deteriorated to ~USD 1,338mln (8MFY20: ~USD 1,397mln) owing to higher prices at the mill-gate and shortage of exportable non-basmati rice.

The ratings reflect Jhulay Lal’s (“the business”) emerging position in the rice export market with a sizable business volume. The business has expanded its capacity over the last few years strengthened its profile. Jhulay Lal strategizes on adopting a topline centric approach mainly targeting the African region to explore growth avenues. Margins, in turn profitability were on the lower side due to higher cost.

Competitiveness in the international market in terms of pricing and branding remain a key challenge for the rice exporters in FY21. The CEO has built expertise in international trade by virtue of his business in Hong Kong. The ratings derive comfort from the progress in financial performance as indicated in adequate margins over the periods. Sponsor’s invested efforts are reflected in the development of a corporate culture through enhanced business practices and clarity on the succession to the next generations.

The ratings are dependent upon sustenance of business volumes under the current challenging environment. As global economy undergoes distress, business sustainability emerges as the key challenge for the Exporters. Meanwhile, keeping up with a stable financial risk profile, particularly debt servicing capacity, is imperative.

