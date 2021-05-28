PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of National Refinery Limited

Lahore, May 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): The ratings reflect National Refinery Limited’s (NRL) association with the integrated oil group – Attock Group (AG). The strength of the Company is its base oil business wherein NRL possesses a notable share in meeting the economy’s demand for lubricants. NRL’s core business remains exposed to the vicissitudes in international crude and petroleum products’ (POL) prices, which in turn, steer the gross refining margins (GRMs) of the Company. The Country’s refinery sector is going through some significant challenges for an extended period, majorly pertaining to up-gradation of the refining complexes.

The global oil market was further struck by widespread uncertainty due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This had severely weakened the International Oil dynamics, creating a manifold impact on the domestic economy as well as the local refinery industry. In order to cater the issues, Working Group constituted by the Government, comprising of the Government officials and representative of refineries, had finalised a draft Refining Policy which envisages certain fiscal and tariff concessions to the refining sector which are likely to improve financial condition of the refineries enabling up-gradation of plants.

However the final approval of the Refinery Policy and its actual financial impact is yet to be seen. Inventory accumulation, NRV adjustments and POL demand slide pressurized the GRMs and profitability margins of the sector players drastically. Nonetheless, the concerns are expected to reverse, going forward, as global prices head on a stabilization trajectory and demand takes a gradual uptick on account of eased lockdown. Having said this, uncertainty still prevails as to the timeliness of complete restoration and recovery of losses that the Industry has absorbed under the current situation.

During the nine months period ended March 31, 2021, the Company’s risk profile moderately improved with bottom-line profits. Sales shows growth majorly on the back of increase in sales price although volumes remained steady. The Company’s lube segment report profit of PKR 2,666mln in 9MFY21. Meanwhile the Company’s utilization of FO as feed for the lubes domain is considered positive. The ratings are dependent upon NRL’s ability to effectively shield its business profile from external vulnerabilities. Revived performance indicators and prudent financial matrix are imperative to uphold the ratings.

