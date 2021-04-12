PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Optimus Capital Management (Private) Limited

Lahore, April 12, 2021 (PPI-OT): The ratings demonstrate the Optimus Capital Management (Pvt.) Limited’s (“Optimus Capital” or “the Company”) established and sustained position in brokerage industry emanating from healthy client base of institutional client. The ratings take into account the strong ownership structure, whereas, the governance framework can be strengthened further. The Company has a lean organization structure with most of the heads reporting to CEO. Seasoned key management, sound risk assessment and dedicated personnel for compliance function provides further support to the ratings.

The ratings of the Company demonstrate the turnaround in financial performance owing to uptick in industry trading volumes however, the ratings are constrained by the company’s significant dependence on equity brokerage operations and limited diversification of revenue stream however, the Company has maintained its market share at 2.5%. The Company doesn’t hold proprietary trading book and in usual practice of holding short term investment in Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) which limits the market risk. At the end of 1HFY21, these investments stood at ~PKR 26mln, ~8% of net equity.

Zero-leveraged capital structure provides further comfort to ratings. The liquidity profile of the Company is adequate. At the end of 1HFY21 liquid assets to trade related liabilities stood at 1.22x as at 1HFY21 (FY20: 1.34x). At end 1HFY21, the Net Capital Balance (NCB) of the Company stood at ~PKR 191mln, which allows the Company to take exposure up to 25x of its NCB. The Company has an equity base of ~PKR 324mln.

The ratings would remain dependent upon maintenance of performance indicators at sound levels commensurate with the assigned ratings. Retaining market share and sustaining profitability from core operations remain critical. Meanwhile, retention of key management personnel and strengthening process and procedures is important.

