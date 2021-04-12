PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Sindh Microfinance Bank Limited

Lahore, April 12, 2021 (PPI-OT): The ratings capture the aptness of the Bank as a growing institution in the microfinance sector. The Bank’s business model incorporates appropriate mitigant controls to keep its risk profile adequate. Resonating with the market conditions, asset infection ratio stood at ~1% as at end-Dec’20. The Bank has sustained its net profitability, being recorded at PKR 53mln as at end-Dec’20. There has been a dip in loan book size, reflecting caution while the cash deposits have grown. The design of the lending portfolio represents concentration in the flagship product “Sujag Aurat” (Visionary Women), focused on women entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

The Bank’s funding needs are currently being fueled through a mixture of internal and external sources. A major share of the funding has been obtained from State Bank of Pakistan on a partially low cost. Deposit mobilization still remains low. The Bank has presence in Sindh with plans to go national. A risk-averse approach towards expansion is the key essential, with funds being raised with a cautious approach. The ratings draw comfort from the Bank’s association with the Government of Sindh. The financial risk profile is reflected by sanguine liquidity, adequate profitability and low investment in non-earning assets.

The ratings are dependent upon the Bank’s ability to aptly combat the emerging risks under the current scenario in order to keep its business and financial risk profile intact. The ratings are placed under “Watch” particularly to reflect on the challenges arising from COVID-19 outbreak and subdued economic activity. While the economic activity has risen, the uncertainty as to sustained recovery still prevails.

For more information, contact:

Analyst,

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)

Awami Complex, FB1, Usman Block New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-5869504-6

Fax: +92-42-5830425

Email: hammad.rashid@pacra.com

Website: www.pacra.com

The post PACRA Maintains Entity Ratings of Sindh Microfinance Bank Limited appeared first on Business News Pakistan.