PACRA Maintains IFS Rating of SPI Insurance Company Limited

Lahore, April 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): The rating reflects the stable business profile of the company. In the recent period the growth has been muted due to multiple factors specially the slowdown in the economic environment of the country. The organization takes benefit from synergistic approach at group level – United International Group (UIG) – and replicate the group’s established practices. The company is actively engaged in co-insurance both at group level and independently. The convergence of group business is expected to be streamlined in the form of a single company; sponsors are in the process of merging SPI Insurance into United Insurance. BOD approval has been received. Remaining process is expected to be accomplished in CY21.

The company witnessed minute decrease in turnover as at Dec-20. The contribution from alternative income stream – investment book – is small; needs to improve. The loss ratio is inacceptable range. The company booked a revaluation loss on its investment in Apna Micro Finance Bank whereas the liquidity is adequate considering the claims outstanding. However, the receivables are sizable in quantum, management needs to pay attention. The experienced board members provide comfort to the corporate governance structure.

Prior to COVID-19, the general insurance industry witnessed a growth of 11% YoY. The current pandemic affected the volumes, which led to a contraction in the growth. However, volumes have picked up post-June 2020 amidst increase in economic activities throughout the country. The volumes need to sustain, indeed, improve in tandem with the longer historical trend. The new interest rate regime has added momentum to auto-financing, which is a good sign for the insurance industry. The rating watch captures the challenges with regards to the company’s growth and its intention to build liquidity. At the same time, the level of liquidity must improve. The restricted growth in GPW should not translate into underwriting loss.

