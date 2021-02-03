Lahore, February 03, 2021 (PPI-OT): The rating of PPTFCs reflects an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by the Government of Pakistan (GoP). The guarantee covers the payment of total outstanding amount of the PPTFCs and related profit component. GoP would pay the entire called amount immediately upon receiving a demand notice from the trustee. Additionally, WHE is maintaining a debt payment account (DPA) under the exclusive lien of the trustee. Within first fifteen days of each month, WHE deposits an amount equal to 1/6th of the upcoming installment in the DPA. The rating apart from a debt payment and guarantee mechanism recognizes WAPDA’s strategic importance as the major hydroelectric power supplier to the country. WAPDA generated 32,295Gwh electricity in FY20. WAPDA expects to generate additional ~8,070MW by completion of new hydel projects in next four years.

WAPDA’s financial profile draws comfort from strong cash flows. However, it remains dependent on repayment behaviour of power purchaser. Continued compliance with the predefined covenants of PPTFC, including maintenance of DPA would remain critical. The watch captures that the financial statements of the issuer for FY20 are being audited and will be approved in the coming month. This will be followed by the process for the approval of financial statements for the ongoing financial year.

For more information, contact:

Analyst,

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)

Awami Complex, FB1, Usman Block New Garden Town,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-5869504-6

Fax: +92-42-5830425

Email: hammad.rashid@pacra.com

Website: www.pacra.com

The post PACRA Maintains Rating of WAPDA – PPTFC – Sep-13 appeared first on Business News Pakistan.