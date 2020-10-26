PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of AKD Islamic Income Fund

Lahore, October 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):The rating reflects the fund’s moderate credit risk profile emanating from its investment strategy to invest in good credit quality investment avenues with sound liquidity. At end Jun’20, ~77% of the fund’s assets were allocated to bank placements (‘AA’ rated), whereas ~16% to Sukuk/TFCs and 6% to commercial papers. The unit holding pattern of the fund emanates moderate liquidity risk as top 10 investors represent ~83% of the fund’s assets.

Going forward, the fund intends to maintain its current exposure in bank placements and Sukuk/TFCs. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

