Lahore, April 01, 2021 (PPI-OT): The rating reflects adequate strength of the fund’s credit and interest rate risk profile. Investment in sovereign instruments and considerable placement in banks enhances the credit and liquidity profile of the fund. At end Dec’20, ~18% of fund’s assets were invested in PIBs, while ~30% of funds were deposited with banks primarily rated ‘A’ and above.

The fund also had an exposure of ~35% in TFC/Sukuks. The unit holding pattern of the fund is moderately concentrated with top ten investors representing ~49% of the fund’s assets, which exposes the fund to a moderate level of redemption pressure.

Going forward, the fund may shift its focus towards banks and government securities, based on prevailing market expectations. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

For more information, contact:

Analyst

The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA)

Awami Complex, FB1, Usman Block New Garden Town,

Lahore – Pakistan

Tel: +9242 586 9504 -6

Fax: +9242 583 0425

Email: hammad.rashid@pacra.com

Web: www.pacra.com

The post PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of JS Income Fund appeared first on Business News Pakistan.