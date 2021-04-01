PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of JS Islamic Income Fund

Lahore, April 01, 2021 (PPI-OT): The rating reflects the moderate strength of the fund’s credit and interest rate risk profile. Minimum allocation of 25% in cash and near cash instruments provide support to the liquidity. The fund has a mandate to invest primarily in quality Sukuks, Shariah-compliant Government Securities, Shariah-compliant Bank Deposits and other Shariah-compliant debt instruments. Weighted average time to maturity of the net assets shall not exceed 4 years; however, this condition shall not apply to securities issued by the Federal Government.

There is no restriction regarding time to maturity of any single asset in the portfolio or the duration of a single security in the portfolio. At end Dec’20, ~44% of fund’s assets were placed with banks rated ‘A+’ and above, while remaining funds were allocated to TFC/Sukuks primarily rated ‘AA’ and above. The fund also had an exposure of ~5% in Sukuks rated ‘A’ and above.

The unit holding pattern of the fund is highly concentrated with top ten investors representing ~85% of the fund’s assets which exposes the fund to redemption pressure. The performance benchmark of the fund is “Six months average deposits rate of three ‘A’ rated scheduled Islamic banks or Islamic windows of conventional banks.

Going forward, the fund will invest in accordance with its stated investment policy and market expectations. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

