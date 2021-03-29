PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of NBP Government Securities Savings Fund

Lahore, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): The rating reflects adequate strength of the fund’s credit and liquidity risk profile which emanates primarily from the fund’s mandate to invest at least 70% of assets in government securities. As per the investment policy, the weighted average time to maturity of net assets shall not exceed 4 years other then government securities and there is no restriction regarding time to maturity and duration of any single asset in the portfolio.

This increases the fund’s exposure to interest rate risk. At end Dec’20, ~37% of fund’s assets were placed with banks and remaining funds were invested in government securities. Duration of the fund decreased to 265 days at end Dec ’20, reducing its exposure to interest rate risk. The unit holding pattern of the fund is moderately concentrated with top ten investors representing ~36% of the fund’s assets, which exposes the fund to moderate level of redemption pressure. The Benchmark of the fund shall be the 6-Month PKRV.

Going forward, the fund intends to maintain its asset allocation in higher credit quality investment avenues. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

