PACRA Withdraws Performance Ranking of Pak Oman Advantage Asset Allocation Fund

Lahore, February 08, 2022 (PPI-OT):The management of Pak Oman Asset Management Limited (or the “Company”) has decided to withdraw performance ranking of Pak Oman Advantage Asset Allocation Fund (or the “Fund”). The Company is of the view that as performance ranking is not a regulatory requirement hence, discontinuing the respective mandate. Consequently, Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited withdraws the performance ranking of the Fund.

