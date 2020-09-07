PAF: (Air Force Day being observed with traditional zeal)

Islamabad
PPI News Agency

ISLAMABAD:Air Force Day is being observed with national zeal today (7th September) to commemorate the dexterity and valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only annihilated Indian air aggression but also inflicted humiliating defeat on India through unprecedented skill in the warfare and insurmountable courage.

The PAF ace Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M.M Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

