PAF assisting civil administration in flood relief, rescue efforts 

Islamabad, August 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Air Force are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. PAF bases are actively participating in relief operations.

Pakistan Navy is also continuing rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Sindh. Teams of Pakistan Navy are shifting the marooned people to safer places through boats. Pakistan Navy has also established medical camps in different flood affected areas.

